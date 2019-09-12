House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) chided a reporter and swiftly turned her anger on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after being quizzed on gun control legislation.

Tal Kopan, the Washington correspondent for the San Francisco Chronicle, drew Pelosi’s ire Tuesday after asking if she “had any regrets about not bringing the House back in August to keep the flame lit on gun violence.”

“No, absolutely not,” Pelosi responded. “We did our jobs. The Senate was supposed to come back. Why don’t you all get that straight? The Senate did not come back to pass the bill.”

Pressed on congressional response on gun violence, Speaker Pelosi says, "Senator McConnell hasn't acted. Why don't you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn't acted?"

The Democratic-controlled House passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act in February. McConnell, however, is yet to bring the legislation to the Senate floor.

“I’m getting very angry about the silliness of these questions,” Pelosi continued. “Lives are at stake. Senator McConnell is standing in the way. We passed our bill in February. Members had events all over the country to ask him to bring up the bill.”

“Don’t ask me what we haven’t done. We have done it,” she added. “If you are annoyed with my impatience, it’s because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted?”

Kopan later tweeted it was “the angriest” she’d seen Pelosi.

Asked Pelosi about not bringing the House back in August to work on guns and she was maybe the angriest I've seen her:

"Don't ask me what we haven't done, we have done it…Sen. McConnell hasn't acted, why don't you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died."