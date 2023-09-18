LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hit back at former President Donald Trump over his claim in a new interview with “Meet The Press” anchor Kristen Welker that Pelosi was somehow to blame for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

“The former occupant of the White House has always been about projecting. He knows he’s responsible for that, so he projects it onto others,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Sunday.

“Shame on him, however, he always projects,” she added.

Pelosi also shot down Trump’s claim that she turned down soldiers on the day of the violence, saying she repeatedly “begged” him to send in troops.

“These Trumpites were attacking the Capitol, fighting the police, threatening my life and the life of the vice president,” she recalled.

“There is a sickness here, and there has to be an intervention,” Pelosi added. “That intervention has to be the election, which we have to win, and that’s one of the reasons why I am running again, to fight for our democracy, which is at stake if he is on the ballot.”

