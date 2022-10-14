House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has a blunt message for Richard Barnett , the Jan. 6 rioter who broke into her office, sat in her chair and put his feet up on her desk.

“I thought, ‘You are a pathetic creature, mister, if you think that you’re exerting your manhood by putting your feet on my desk,’” Pelosi told Zerlina Maxwell, who asked about the incident on the “Mornings with Zerlina” podcast, according to a clip posted by Mediaite.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, sat inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Then, Pelosi got even more direct.

“Understand this: This moment will pass for you as far as we are concerned, but it’ll always be on your record, that you disrespected the Constitution of the United States,” she said. “Explain that to your children.”

Last year, Barnett hawked signed photos of himself in Pelosi’s office for $100 to help pay his legal fees for a host of charges, including obstructing an official proceeding, busting into the Capitol with a weapon and theft.