Nancy Pelosi Announces Run For Reelection In 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced her bid for reelection in the 2022 midterms.
“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” Pelosi said in a post on Twitter. “This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.”
Pelosi, 81, who has been in Congress for over three decades, did not announce a run for speaker. The California Democrat previously indicated that this current term would be her last time in the leadership post.
The midterms may prove to be a challenge for Democrats to hold their majority in the House, where they only outnumber Republicans by a relatively slim margin of 222-212.
During Pelosi’s latest term as speaker, the House has passed significant legislation, such as providing stimulus checks and other aid to U.S. households during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the past year, the Democrat-led House has advanced key parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, including passing a massive infrastructure package.
However, the Build Back Better package, which includes climate and social safety net protections, as well as voting rights legislation have been stalled by Republicans in the Senate, as well as by centrist Democrats unwilling to reform the filibuster.