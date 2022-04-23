Nancy Pelosi Says Iconic RuPaul Line In New Trailer For 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appears to be returning as a guest star on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Pelosi featured in a trailer for the upcoming all-winners season that Paramount+ released online Friday. “Can I get an amen?” she said towards the end of the teaser clip, repeating one of host RuPaul’s catchphrases.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Cameron Diaz, journalist Ronan Farrow, comedian Nikki Glaser and singer Tove Lo also feature in the spot.

Watch the trailer here:

Pelosi made a cameo on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” in 2018, an experience she described as “fabulous” and in solidarity with the LGBTQ community amid attacks by Donald Trump’s administration.

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace https://t.co/ZrJDyDmuVh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 18, 2018

“You’re an inspiration ― I hope you know ― because you really know your power,” Pelosi told the queens at the time. “It’s about taking pride. And that’s what you do ― take pride in yourselves.”