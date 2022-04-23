Politics
Nancy Pelosi Says Iconic RuPaul Line In New Trailer For 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Cameron Diaz join the House speaker in the teaser for the upcoming all-winners season.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appears to be returning as a guest star on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Pelosi featured in a trailer for the upcoming all-winners season that Paramount+ released online Friday. “Can I get an amen?” she said towards the end of the teaser clip, repeating one of host RuPaul’s catchphrases.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Cameron Diaz, journalist Ronan Farrow, comedian Nikki Glaser and singer Tove Lo also feature in the spot.

Watch the trailer here:

Pelosi made a cameo on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” in 2018, an experience she described as “fabulous” and in solidarity with the LGBTQ community amid attacks by Donald Trump’s administration.

“You’re an inspiration ― I hope you know ― because you really know your power,” Pelosi told the queens at the time. “It’s about taking pride. And that’s what you do ― take pride in yourselves.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” streams on Paramount+ from May 20.

