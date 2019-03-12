Nancy Pelosi Crowns Self 'Patron Saint Of Shade' With New Line Of Merch

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had the last laugh after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, but she’s not done riding that wave yet.

The congresswoman is now selling T-shirts and tote bags emblazoned with illustrations of her iconic and quite literal clapback to the president’s speech last month, above the words “Patron Saint of Shade.”

Nancy Pelosi for Congress House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's congressional campaign website is selling T-shirts and tote bags with illustrations of her response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 5.

The new line of made-in-America merch runs from $22 to $25 and is being sold on her congressional campaign website; purchases are considered contributions to her campaign.

Despite widespread assumptions that Pelosi’s seemingly snide SOTU applause was intended as a jab at Trump, she told reporters shortly after the address that “it wasn’t sarcastic,” People magazine reported. Still, the show of sass sent the congresswoman skyrocketing into memeified glory that was practically made for Twitter.