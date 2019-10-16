Nancy Pelosi Hilariously Trolls Trump With New Pic On Twitter Profile

Donald Trump attempted to paint House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as unhinged, but it may not have worked as he hoped.

On Wednesday, the president reportedly berated Pelosi during a meeting regarding the crisis on the Turkey-Syria border and, according to the California Democrat, even called her a “third-grade politician.”

Pelosi later called Trump’s behavior a “meltdown,” which apparently ticked him off, so he tried the old “I’m rubber and you’re glue” trick on Twitter.

Trump posted a photo of Pelosi standing up at the meeting, which he labeled an “unhinged meltdown” ― and who should know more about that than a self-proclaimed “stable genius”?

Many Twitter users didn’t think the photo made Pelosi look unhinged at all.

You look constipated and she looks like she is in charge



Probably not the best pic to tweet out — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 16, 2019

He never realizes when he shoots himself in the foot. Until it’s too late. — Stephanie (Not A Bot) (@Steph01802737) October 16, 2019

Look at all those guys with their head down as Nancy's giving it to Donald — Patticake🍰 (@Patticakexmas) October 16, 2019

One person who was especially fond of the photo was none other than Pelosi herself, who made it her cover photo on her Twitter page.

Twitter

Trump hasn’t responded to how Pelosi spun the photo, but he doubled down on his dubious claim that she had a meltdown.

Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019