Supporters of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are hailing her “boss move” in the White House on Wednesday when she literally stood up to President Donald Trump in an instantly viral image.
And it happened on National Boss Day.
Trump released the photo himself, claiming it showed an “unhinged” Pelosi:
But the photo was celebrated instead ― with Pelosi even making it the banner on her Twitter page.
“Fifty years from now, schoolchildren studying American history will come upon this photograph, and they will instantly know who was in charge in that room,” Lawrence O’Donnell said on MSNBC. “The adult standing and pointing at the pained face across the table.”
On social media, the usual Michael Scott memes for National Boss Day ― with the occasional Bruce Springsteen tweet mixed in ― were quickly overwhelmed by images of “boss” Pelosi in the White House: