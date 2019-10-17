Supporters of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are hailing her “boss move” in the White House on Wednesday when she literally stood up to President Donald Trump in an instantly viral image.

And it happened on National Boss Day.

Trump released the photo himself, claiming it showed an “unhinged” Pelosi:

But the photo was celebrated instead ― with Pelosi even making it the banner on her Twitter page.

“Fifty years from now, schoolchildren studying American history will come upon this photograph, and they will instantly know who was in charge in that room,” Lawrence O’Donnell said on MSNBC. “The adult standing and pointing at the pained face across the table.”

On social media, the usual Michael Scott memes for National Boss Day ― with the occasional Bruce Springsteen tweet mixed in ― were quickly overwhelmed by images of “boss” Pelosi in the White House:

Looks like she owned you on #NationalBossDay. Been there. Don’t mess with mama! https://t.co/8unyy930Dj — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 16, 2019

Here, I blew up the image to better show the two central figures. It's pretty obvious who is owning whom.



(In the actual photo, you can see how embarrassed the other men at the table look, watching her reprimand him like a bratty child).#PelosiOwnsTrump #NationalBossDay pic.twitter.com/S8IuZ64jBU — Greg Olear (@gregolear) October 16, 2019

Thank you, Madam Speaker, for literally standing up for our country. pic.twitter.com/qu2c80zvKn — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 17, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is the president now. She owns Trump Tower. Melania is her wife. She will be playing golf at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. Sorry I don't make the rules. pic.twitter.com/3LrYu7Mhmn — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 17, 2019

This one is going down in the history books. #NationalBossDay pic.twitter.com/KzWM7G5zh9 — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) October 17, 2019

What is this thing everywhere where tough women who don’t put up with shit are “unhinged”?! Nancy looks like a bad bitch in control of a room entirely filled with men! https://t.co/jHPk51Bm3S — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 17, 2019

I've been in a lot of presidential meetings in that room and I never saw anyone literally stand up to a president like that because no one ever had to.



Only Trump would tweet this perfect picture of his weakness & humiliation. @SpeakerPelosi finest moment. https://t.co/wca1oSqytY — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) October 16, 2019

Totally boss move by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to put this photo on her Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/htz73UcM1M — Oh well, I’m Adria (@AdriaQuinones) October 17, 2019

That's how you stand up to bullies. Look around the table to all of the men hanging their heads. Speaker Pelosi, that's a boss move! https://t.co/pJqIDO7Zef — Beth Tuura (@tvbethy) October 17, 2019

Speaker Pelosi owning Trump like a boss pic.twitter.com/M684gxlxcV — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 17, 2019

You think this makes her look bad? Ha! #NationalBossDay https://t.co/0g8NOXbF5K — Whitney Oliver (@WhitneyEOliver) October 17, 2019

Today is #NationalBossDay Speaker Pelosi shut Trump down today. pic.twitter.com/IDuxhJCEax — Darrell "America Need A New President" West🌊🌊🌊 (@DarrellWest1984) October 17, 2019

Even the statue is like "Oh God, here he goes". https://t.co/L0939YsIhE — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) October 17, 2019