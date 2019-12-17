Pelosi Says She Hasn’t Had Time For Trump’s ‘Ridiculous’ Letter: ‘It’s Really Sick’

Nancy Pelosi didn’t appear to have much time for President Donald Trump’s six-page letter on the evening before the House’s impeachment vote.

The House Speaker blew past reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, just hours after the president sent her an insult-laden letter condemning House Democrats for the impeachment process and pronouncing himself victim of an attempted coup.

“More due process was afforded to those accused at the Salem Witch Trials,” he declared in the lengthy diatribe.

When asked by CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju for her reaction, Pelosi didn’t break stride, saying that she had no reaction. “It’s ridiculous,” she said. “I mean, I haven’t really fully read it, we’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it though and it’s really sick.”

The president’s letter accused Pelosi of putting on a “false display of solemnity” throughout the inquiry and declared that “no intelligent person believes what you are saying.”

He decried the two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee, labeling the abuse of power charge as “completely disingenuous, meritless and baseless” and the obstruction of Congress charge as “preposterous and dangerous.”

“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade,” he told her, claiming that her actions against him were in spite.

At the direction of the president, White House lawyers were cut out from participating in the drafting of the letter, ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl reported. The letter was instead drafted by legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, senior adviser Stephen Miller, and Michael Williams, who is an aide to acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney.