Twitter Users Hail 'Queen' Pelosi For Ripping Up Trump's 'Garbage' Speech

House speaker delivers a viral moment by tearing up the president's State of the Union address.

It was the rip heard ’round the world. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took the thunder out of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night by ripping it up as he finished speaking. 

“It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives,” Pelosi said in response to a reporter as she left the event.

The ending capped off an evening that began with an icy moment between the two: Trump appeared to snub Pelosi’s offer of a handshake, and she dispensed with part of the traditional introduction to the president.  

The speech’s dramatic conclusion quickly trended on Twitter ― with many Pelosi supporters hailing her act of defiance:

