“Sadly, the only job the president seems to be concerned with is his own,” Pelosi wrote. “He threatened to stop working with Democrats on all legislation unless we end oversight of his administration and he had a temper tantrum for us all to see.”

During the press conference, Trump stood before a sign reading “no collusion, no obstruction” as he told reporters he was “the most transparent president in history” and called on Democrats to “get these phony investigations over with.”

Before Pelosi was scheduled to meet with Trump and other Democratic leaders about a bipartisan infrastructure package, she held a caucus-wide meeting to discuss Trump administration oversight plans, including her colleagues’ calls to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Following the meeting, Pelosi told reporters she believed Trump was “engaged in a cover-up,” a comment that apparently enraged him when he saw it on TV, The Washington Post reported.

In response, Trump refused to meet on infrastructure, walking out of the meeting after only a few minutes and telling the group he would not negotiate with them while congressional probes into his administration were continuing. He then staged his press conference in the Rose Garden.

In Pelosi’s letter, the House speaker reaffirmed her party’s commitment to passing infrastructure legislation “regardless of the president’s behavior.”

Read her full letter, obtained by CBS News, below.

In a letter to colleagues describing the disastrous infrastructure meeting today, ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ says Trump “had a temper tantrum for all us to see” —> pic.twitter.com/NWnu6Eutmi — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) May 22, 2019