Pelosi Applauds U.S. Women's Soccer Team For 'Patriotism,' Invites Players To Capitol

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump tweeted last month. “Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

He also criticized her for taking a knee, tweeting: “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

Last month, Rapinoe accepted an invitation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for the U.S. Women’s National Team to tour the House of Representatives.