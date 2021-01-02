Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco Home Vandalized With Graffiti And A Pig's Head Over Stimulus

Vandals left fake blood and a pig’s head in front of the garage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-California) San Francisco home. A message sprayed on the door demanded $2,000, apparently referring to COVID stimulus checks.

″$2K. Cancel Rent. We want everything,” read the black graffiti on the Pacific Heights garage.

Officers were called to the home at 2 a.m. and took a report, police told the San Francisco Chronicle. No one was apprehended, and police asked for help locating those responsible for the vandalism.

By Friday afternoon the message was covered with black garbage bags, ABC-7 News reported.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)... CANCEL RENT... WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

Speaker Pelosi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pelosi and congressional Democrats have supported $2,000 stimulus checks, while the Republicans held the line at an extremely modest $600, which was the final figure in the COVID stimulus package.

President Donald Trump at the last minute also backed $2,000 checks, but didn’t have enough clout to convince the Republicans to budge.

