Nancy Pelosi Still Doesn't Think Biden Should Debate Trump: 'Why Bother?'

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is set for Tuesday, but Rep. Nancy Pelosi still wishes it wasn’t happening.

The House Speaker said last month that she didn’t think there should be presidential debates this year since the president will “probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

She doubled down Friday in an interview with CBS This Morning but emphasized that it’s not because she feared Biden might not do well.

It’s “not that I don’t think [Biden] will be excellent, but I just think the president has no fidelity to fact or truth,” Pelosi said. “And, actually, in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States.”

Pelosi added that comments by Trump “and his henchmen” suggest he won’t accept the election results if he loses, which poses “a danger to our democracy.”

“Why bother?” Pelosi asked. “He doesn’t tell the truth. He isn’t committed to our Constitution.”

Interviewer Gayle King suggested that Pelosi’s use of the word “henchmen” is as insulting as Trump calling her “crazy.”

Pelosi’s response? Bring it on!

“Every knock from him is a boost for me,” she said. “If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me.”

You can watch the complete interview below. Pelosi’s comments about the debate start around the six-minute mark.

As President Trump gets set to nominate his pick for the Supreme Court, House @SpeakerPelosi joins us to weigh in on what Democrats could do in the confirmation fight. pic.twitter.com/ZCvDRvDql0 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 25, 2020