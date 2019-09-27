Nancy Pelosi: William Barr Has 'Gone Rogue'

The DOJ also revealed that it had decided not to pursue an investigation into whether Trump violated campaign finance laws by asking Zelensky to investigate Biden.

Additionally, it released an Office of Legal Counsel memo, which argued that the whistleblower’s complaint was not an “urgent concern” and didn’t need to be disclosed to congressional committees because it didn’t pertain to “the funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity.”

Yet, the whistleblower wrote that on several occasions, including the Ukraine call, White House officials may have hidden transcripts of Trump’s conversations into a “codeword-level system.” The practice is meant for protecting “national security sensitive” information, but the whistleblower said Trump officials were abusing it by using the system for “politically sensitive” conversations.

Barr’s handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s ties with Russia also raised serious questions about whether he has solely been protecting Trump, rather than serving the country.