Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi, Arrested For DUI In California

A representative for the House speaker's office called it a "private matter" and said she was on the East Coast when the incident occurred.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen with her husband, Paul Pelosi, in April.
Paul Morigi via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested Saturday for driving while under the influence of alcohol in northern California, according to a public booking report.

The financier was taken into custody just before midnight and held on $5,000 bail, according to public information posted on the Napa County government’s website. His arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Nancy Pelosi’s office said she would not be commenting on the incident.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a statement to HuffPost.

Additional details about his arrest were not immediately known. Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday to deliver a commencement speech to recent graduates. Paul Pelosi was not listed as remaining in custody Sunday afternoon.

