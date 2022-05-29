House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen with her husband, Paul Pelosi, in April. Paul Morigi via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested Saturday for driving while under the influence of alcohol in northern California, according to a public booking report.

The financier was taken into custody just before midnight and held on $5,000 bail, according to public information posted on the Napa County government’s website. His arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Nancy Pelosi’s office said she would not be commenting on the incident.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a statement to HuffPost.