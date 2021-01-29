Nancy Sinatra won’t let bygones be bygones when it comes to the supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“I’ll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever,” the singer said in an interview with The Guardian published Friday. “I have an angry place inside of me now,” she revealed. “I hope it doesn’t kill me.”

Had Trump won the 2020 election, Sinatra admitted in the interview to considering a move abroad. “I couldn’t believe that this great nation had sunk so low,” she said.

Nancy Sinatra was a fierce critic of Trump throughout his presidency.

When the then-president danced with then-first lady Melania Trump to her late father Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” during his 2017 inauguration ball, Nancy Sinatra issued Trump with a blunt reminder of the lyrics to the song.

“Just remember the first line of the song,” she tweeted Trump in a since-deleted post. It says: “And now, the end is near.”

Now, she refuses to say Trump’s name in conversation, according to the article.

Per Frank Sinatra’s former manager, the legendary crooner had about as much time for Trump as his daughter does now — reportedly once telling his manager to tell Trump to “go fuck himself” over a contract dispute.