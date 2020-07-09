The 10-year-old British musician Nandi Bushell is conquering social media once again.

In a now-viral clip she posted to Twitter Wednesday, Nandi played the drums to the Sex Pistols’ 1976 anthem “Anarchy in the U.K.,” writing that she just learned about punk rock.

Well, she’s a quick study.

Today I learnt about #punk music. This song is called ‘Anarchy in the UK’ by the Sex Pistols. Anything goes with PUNK! We made this British Flag shirt because I am #British and so are the #sexpistols #afropunk @afropunk pic.twitter.com/wOylhnURHc — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) July 8, 2020

Nandi’s skills on Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio” in a shoutout to Black Lives Matter recently caught the attention of the band’s Tom Morello, who gave the Ipswich, England, resident a Fender Soul Power Stratocaster guitar, CNN reported.

Nandi regularly posts her musical exploits on YouTube.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see this little rocker on a big stage soon.

