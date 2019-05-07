Modern-Day Nannies Are Equal Parts James Bond And Mary Poppins

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child, they will no doubt be needing a nanny for the little nipper.

But while Mary Poppins was great in her day, celebrities and other high-profile types now look for nannies who also have a touch of James Bond.

That’s why England’s Norland College, a prestigious academy for aspiring nannies, makes sure to teach students self-defense skills and how to ditch to paparazzi, along with cooking and sewing, according to Inside Edition.

It’s a good bet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will consider hiring what some are calling a “Scary Poppins” for their young son from Norland. That’s because Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, employ Maria Borrallo, a graduate of the academy, as the nanny for their three children.

“These are the creme de la creme of child care providers,” Anita Rogers of British American Household Staffing told Inside Edition. “And they understand everything. In Meghan and Harry’s situation, they are going to need nannies that are looking out for the safety of the children 24/7.”

Rogers was quick to add that not everyone needs a nanny capable of feats straight out of an action movie.

“Only this kind of nanny works for this kind of household. Hire the one that’s the best fit for your family,” she said.