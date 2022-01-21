Naomi Campbell Says 'Words Cannot Describe' Loss Of Icon André Leon Talley

Naomi Campbell said she is finding it difficult to process the loss of her dear friend André Leon Talley, days after the fashion trailblazer died at age 73.
The supermodel paid tribute to the former creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue in a lengthy Instagram tribute she posted on Thursday, alongside a carousel of photos of the two together.
“Words cannot describe what it feels like knowing you are no longer with us in the physical form, like everyone who loves you my heart skipped a beat,” Campbell wrote. “When I heard I reached out to [Diane Von Furstenberg] who let me know you went peacefully without pain.”
Campbell remembered some of the pair’s adventures over the years, which included “flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm” and “running around Moscow buying Russian dolls,” as well as their final adventure together in Nigeria in 2019.
She also spoke of the enormous impact that Talley had on her career.
“Your unconditional love and support has never wavered, from encouraging me to pick up the phone and calling Anna Wintour and asking for my first American Vogue cover September issue to giving me the confidence to learn the Michael Jackson dance for our super bowl sobe commercial,” she wrote.
“You were Andre a ray of light filled with laughter and positivity that played a huge impact of our ever lasting family ship,” she said before signing off. “Andre is on his way to the otherside and will drape you all in divine larger than life luxury.”
“I love you always,” Campbell added. “REST EASY KING.”
After news of Talley’s death spread, tributes poured in for the fashion journalist. Talley’s literary agent David Vigliano confirmed Talley’s death to USA Today on Tuesday, but did not provide additional details.
Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation and a friend of the late editor, told The Washington Post that Talley had asthma and several chronic illnesses, and had tested positive for COVID-19 in the days before his death.
See below for some of Talley’s most iconic looks throughout the years.
1980
Images Press via Getty Images
Talley and Marina Schiano in New York City circa 1980.
1989
Images Press via Getty Images
Talley at the Met Gala in 1989 in New York City.
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Talley and Naomi Campbell during Tanqueray Sterling Ball in New York City in 1989.
1990
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Talley and Marc Jacobs during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Show and Cocktail Party in New York City in 1990.
1991
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Talley and Sandra Bernhard at the 1991 American Foundation for AIDS Research benefit.
1995
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Talley during the Board Aid Lifebeat Benefit in Los Angeles in 1995.
1997
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Talley and Anna Wintour at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York City in 1997.
1997
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Talley and Cher at the Met Gala in New York City in 1997.
1999
Rose Hartman via Getty Images
Talley and Wintour at the Met Gala in New York City in 1999.
2000
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Talley and Sophie Dahl at the 2000 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
2002
Arnaldo Magnani via Getty Images
Talley in New York City in 2002.
2003
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Talley and Phillip Bloch at The Hudson New York in 2003.
2004
Gregory Pace via Getty Images
Talley during Olympus Fashion Week in New York City in 2004.
2004
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Talley and Renée Zellweger during the 2004 Met Gala in New York City.
2004
Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images
Talley and Selma Blair during the 2004 CFDA Fashion Awards at the New York Public Library.
2004
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Talley at an Interview Magazine event in New York City in 2004.
2005
Djamilla Rosa Cochran via Getty Images
Talley and Tracy Reese during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park in New York City in 2005.
2005
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
Talley and Wintour during Paris Fashion Week in 2005.
2006
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Talley at the 2006 Met Gala in New York City.
2006
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
Talley and Oscar de la Renta at Morgan Library in New York City in 2006.
2007
Shane Gritzinger via Getty Images
Talley during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City in 2007.
2007
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Talley at a Calvin Klein runway show in New York City in 2007.
2008
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Talley and Venus Williams at the Met Gala in New York City in 2008.
2008
Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
Talley and Campbell at the 2008 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
2008
Brian Ach via Getty Images
Talley and Wintour at an event at Skylight Studios in New York City in 2008.
2009
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Talley at the 2009 Met Gala in New York City.
2009
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Talley and Diane von Furstenberg at the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night Dinner in New York City in 2009.
2010
Jemal Countess via Getty Images
Tally at Simyone Lounge in New York City in 2010.
2010
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Talley and Kathryn Chalmers at the New York Junior League's 2010 Winter Ball at The Plaza Hotel.
2010
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Talley and Whoopi Goldberg at the 2010 Met Gala in New York City.
2011
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Talley at the 2011 Met Gala in New York City.
2012
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Talley at a Chanel show in Versailles, France, in 2012.
2013
Jacopo M. Raule via Getty Images
Talley at Milan Fashion Week in 2013.
2013
Charles Norfleet via Getty Images
Talley and Fern Mallis at 92nd Street Y in New York City in 2013.
2014
John Lamparski via Getty Images
Talley at the memorial service for L'Wren Scott at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City in 2014.
2014
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
Talley and Wintour backstage at the Carolina Herrera fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City in 2014.
2014
Bravo via Getty Images
Tailey and Jennifer Hudson at "Watch What Happens Live" in 2014.
2015
Andrew Toth via Getty Images
Talley departs The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala in 2015.
2015
Paul Morigi via Getty Images
Talley and Robin Givhan at her "Battle of Versailles" book signing party in Washington, D.C., in 2015.
2015
Bravo via Getty Images
Talley at "Watch What Happens Live" in 2015.
2016
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Talley at the Marc Jacobs fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2016.
2017
Ben Gabbe via Getty Images
Talley leaving The Mark Hotel to attend the 2017 Met Gala in New York City.
2017
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Talley during "Sunday at The Met: Andrew Bolton and Andre Leon Talley" in New York City in 2017.
2017
Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Talley in New York City in 2017.
2018
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Talley at the Carolina Herrera fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2018.
2018
Araya Doheny via Getty Images
Talley at a screening of "The Gospel According to Andre" in Los Angeles in 2018.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Talley at Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2019.
2020
Rob Kim via Getty Images
Talley at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in 2020.
2020
John Lamparski via Getty Images
Talley at the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week in 2020.