Rapper Cordae Seemingly Reveals Name Of Baby With Naomi Osaka During A Performance

Tennis star Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend, rapper Cordae, seems to have revealed the name of their newborn daughter during a recent performance.

The rapper was captured in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday telling a crowd that his daughter was born a few days prior.

“Speaking of family, my daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago,” he said during his set at Canada’s Calgary Stampede on Saturday. “So I want to dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai. I love you, I’m going back home.”

It’s not immediately clear how the couple spells the child’s name, which he pronounced “shy,” or if it is a nickname. A representative for Osaka did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka photographed at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Several publications confirmed on Tuesday that Osaka and Cordae had welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles. A source told People that the baby and the four-time Grand Slam singles champion were “doing well.”

Osaka first announced her pregnancy on social media in January, and revealed the baby’s sex in an Instagram post last month that appeared to capture a celebration for the little one’s arrival.