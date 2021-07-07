Naomi Osaka's Docuseries Trailer Drops: 'No One Really Knows All The Sacrifices'

The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary series about Naomi Osaka is here.

The series, which is set to premiere July 16 on the streaming service, follows the tennis superstar as she “explores her cultural roots and navigates her multifaceted identity as a tennis champ and rising leader,” a description for the series said.

The trailer for “Naomi Osaka,” which was released Tuesday, begins with a voiceover from the four-time Grand Slam champion who says, “No one really knows all the sacrifices that you make, just to be good.”

Osaka, who was born in Japan but raised in the U.S., is the daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father. The tennis star talks about her parents in the trailer, sharing how her mom would work “overtime” to support her growing up and how proud her father is of his Haitian heritage.

She later discusses pressures she has endured to “maintain a squeaky image.”

“But now I don’t care what anyone has to say,” Osaka adds.

The trailer then features clips of Osaka wearing masks featuring names of Black victims of racial injustice and police violence at the U.S. Open in September 2020, when the 23-year-old won her second U.S. Open championship.

Watch the entire trailer below:

“Naomi Osaka” was made in association with Uninterrupted, a media company and brand founded by LeBron James and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter.

The series is produced by production company Film 45 and directed by Garrett Bradley.

Netflix first announced the series in February 2020.

“To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience,” Osaka said, according to a press release at the time. “It won’t look like a traditional sports documentary, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

Osaka has made headlines in recent months ― and more than a year after the series was announced ― for her courage to prioritize her mental health.

The tennis superstar withdrew from Wimbledon last month after withdrawing from the French Open the month before due to suffering with “long bouts of depression” since the U.S. Open in 2018. Osaka pulled out of this year’s French Open after she first announced that she would not do any press appearances at the tournament in order to protect her mental health.