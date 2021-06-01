Nike, Athletes, Fans Show Support For Naomi Osaka After Withdrawal From French Open

Fans, fellow athletes and even brands are rallying to show support for tennis superstar Naomi Osaka after she announced on Monday that she’s withdrawing from the French Open in part to take care of her mental health.

The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner issued a statement on social media explaining that she’s been suffering “long bouts of depression” since the U.S. Open in 2018 and has had “a really hard time coping with that.” In an effort to deal with her “social anxiety,” Osaka shared that she was hoping to “exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.” That move prompted the heads of the four Grand Slam tournaments (the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open) to fine her $15,000 for “choosing not to honor her contractual media obligations.”

Osaka said she had apologized to the French Open officials, but added that she would be taking “some time away from the court now,” and that “when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

The Japan native also emphasized that withdrawing from the event would be “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being.”

Nike, which has had a sponsorship deal with Osaka since 2019, issued a statement backing her decision.

“Our thoughts are with Naomi. We support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience,” the statement said, per CNN.

Another of Osaka’s sponsors, Mastercard, also issued a statement in support, according to the news network.

“Naomi Osaka’s decision reminds us all how important it is to prioritize personal health and well-being,” the company said. “We support her and admire her courage to address important issues, both on and off the court.”

Fellow tennis stars have come out to back Osaka, including Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King.

Williams said in a post-match news conference on Monday that she feels for Osaka: “Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can.”

I am so sad about Naomi Osaka.I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 31, 2021

It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression.



Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs.



We wish her well. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 31, 2021

Outside of the tennis world, other athletes including Russell Wilson and Steph Curry shared notes of “major respect” and admiration for Osaka.

You shouldnt ever have to make a decison like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be dont protect their own. major respect @naomiosaka https://t.co/OcRd95MqCn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 31, 2021

Support has continued to roll in from influential figures like Bernice King, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and many other fans:

Imagine if her concerns about her mental health had been met with a caring, “We understand and want you to be well” and “Let’s make this space more kind” by tournament officials. https://t.co/YJ2T5t7U70 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 31, 2021

still thinking about naomi. it takes so much effort and strength to put your wellbeing over ambition, to prioritize mental health in a culture that denies its importance even as it actively plays a role in destroying it. she is leading by example even when she shouldn’t have to. — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) June 1, 2021

Solidarity for Naomi Osaka! All the players should strike in solidarity with her! It is despicable that sports sponsors and networks force athletes to speak to the media. That is not their job. They should all quit the French Open until they rescind her fine and she comes back! — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 1, 2021

Think of how the media treats women who speak about their mental health. From Naomi Osaka to Meghan Markle, from Princess Diana to Amy Winehouse, from reality TV stars to royalty. The women change, the will to humiliate doesn’t. It is deeply rotten, outdated and needing change. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) June 1, 2021