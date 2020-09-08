Naomi Osaka's Powerful U.S. Open Statements Continue With Trayvon Martin Mask

Since Osaka’s first match at this the Open this year, she’s been wearing face coverings honoring victims of racial violence in America. In an interview last week, she explained that she brought seven different masks to the tournament.

“It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names, so hopefully I’ll get to the finals so you can see all of them,” Osaka said.

Last week, she wore one honoring Breonna Taylor, the Black Kentucky EMT who was fatally shot by police in her own home, and another for Elijah McClain, the Black man who was put in a chokehold by three white officers while he was walking home last year and subsequently died after going into a coma.

On Friday, Osaka wore another mask honoring Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man from Georgia who was fatally shot down by two white men while jogging.

Of Taylor, the 22-year-old said: “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s story. So maybe they’ll Google it. ... For me, [I’m] just spreading awareness. ... I started off with Breonna Taylor’s name first because for me she was the most important and [Black Lives Matter] is still actively going on; there are still marches even though people don’t really talk about it.”