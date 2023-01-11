What's Hot

Sports Tennis Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy And Plans For Tennis Future

"Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," the Grand Slam champion said.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has some big news.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champ is pregnant, she announced Wednesday on social media.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted,” the Osaka said.

She had withdrawn from this year’s Australian Open earlier this month, prompting speculation about the reason. She had famously withdrawn from the 2021 French Open, citing mental health and the anxiety she experienced speaking to the press.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” Osaka wrote on Wednesday, adding: “Everyday is a new blessing and adventure.”

Naomi Osaka speaking to reporters in Sept. 20, 2022, in Tokyo.
The athlete also shared one thing that excited her about being a mom, and revealed to fans her plans to play at the 2024 Australian Open.

“One thing I’m looking forward to is my kid to watch my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” she wrote. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka’s announcement, which she posted in both English and Japanese, was accompanied by an ultrasound image of her pregnancy.

She concluded her post with a self-described “sidenote,” adding, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

