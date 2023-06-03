Naomi Osaka Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby With Adorable Celebration Pictures

Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, recently revealed the sex of their unborn baby with sweet photos.

On Friday, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram that signaled the couple is expecting a girl. Some of the pictures, which appeared to be taken at a celebration for their little one’s upcoming arrival, showed a sign that read, “A little princess is on the way.”

Cordae also celebrated the news in an Instagram story Friday. In a photo, the rapper is seen kissing Osaka’s bare belly with a text overlay reading “#GirlDad.”

Rapper Cordae (left) and Naomi Osaka attend the Met Gala in New York City on Sept. 13, 2021. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Osaka had announced her pregnancy on social media earlier this year with an ultrasound image and a message to fans.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted,” she wrote in her January post, while also confirming plans to play at the 2024 Australian Open.

Last month, Osaka criticized people who had questioned her future in tennis amid the pregnancy announcement.

“There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead,” she tweeted at the time.

And though she hadn’t publicly announced her baby’s sex until this week, Osaka previously told Today that she revealed it to Cordae, as well as a small circle of family and friends, at a party months prior.