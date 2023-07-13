Naomi Osaka Shares Adorable First Photo Of Daughter Shai

Naomi Osaka just introduced her baby daughter, Shai, to the world, and the newborn is already melting hearts on social media.

On Thursday, the tennis superstar posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, sharing candid shots of her motherhood journey.

Advertisement

Among the snaps was a picture of Shai, who sported the cutest outfit: white footie pajamas featuring green and pink tennis balls and rackets sprinkled across the onesie.

“Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕,” the athlete captioned the post.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion also included photos of her pregnant belly and a celebratory picnic spread with balloons spelling out “Mom” in the background.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, outlets reported that Osaka and her boyfriend, the rapper Cordae, had welcomed Shai together in Los Angeles.

In May, the former world No. 1 opened up about her pregnancy, telling Today.com that she’s thrilled at the thought of her child watching her play tennis in the future.

“I’m most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis, and them being able to say ‘Hey, that’s my mom on the court,’” Osaka said at the time.

“I think that moment will be surreal and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens,” she added. “It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future.”

After first announcing her pregnancy in January, Osaka also revealed her plans to compete in the 2024 Australian Open.