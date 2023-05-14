Naomi Osaka Perfectly Shuts Down People Questioning Her Tennis Future As A Mom

Naomi Osaka doesn’t have time for people who doubt her ability to continue her tennis career as a new mom.

On Friday, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion clapped back at people who have expressed supposed “concern” about her future in tennis since she announced her pregnancy in January.

“Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career — there are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though.”

She added, “Not trying to make this a male and female thing but let’s be [for real].”

Osaka announced her pregnancy by posting an ultrasound photo on social media. She is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she captioned the post, featuring a statement.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote before sharing her plans to play at the 2024 Australian Open.

Osaka told “Today” in an article published Thursday that she’s excited for her child to watch her play tennis one day, and she appeared to hint that her baby is expected to arrive relatively soon.

“I’m most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis and them being able to say, ‘Hey, that’s my mom on the court,’” she said. “It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future.”