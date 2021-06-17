Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of Wimbledon

Tennis star Naomi Osaka will not be playing in the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

Osaka’s agent said in a statement Thursday that the 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner “is taking some personal time with friends and family,” but is still expected to play in the Summer Olympics.

Osaka, who is ranked second in the world in women’s tennis, withdrew from the tournament, which starts June 28, just weeks after dropping out of the French Open citing mental health concerns.

Last month, after the tennis star said she would not be participating in post-match press conferences, leading to her being fined, Osaka then pulled out of the Open entirely, saying she was dealing with anxiety and depression.

Wimbledon said earlier that it had reached out to Osaka over media operations at the tournament.

Spanish tennis pro Rafael Nadal also announced Thursday that he would not be playing at Wimbledon, nor in the Olympics, saying he was “listening to my body.”

In Osaka’s statement last month about pulling out of the French Open, she said that taking time off the court was “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being,” adding that “when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”