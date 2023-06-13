Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Tie The Knot At New York City Courthouse

Dressed in white with a bouquet of flowers in hand, Watts stood arm in arm with her beaming husband in Sunday’s post.

“Hitched!” Watts captioned the image, which received more than 275,000 likes.

Watts revealed in an endearing Instagram story that her flowers came from a local deli.

Watts and Crudup reportedly started dating while filming the Netflix series “Gypsy” in 2017. They made their red carpet debut together in 2022.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the premiere of "Hello Tomorrow" held at The Whitby Hotel on February 15, 2023, in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Watts and Crudup were celebrated by their fans and friends. Andy Cohen cheekily wrote: “I feel partially responsible for this,” to which Watts replied: “You can take a decent to large portion of the credit.”

Even Schreiber, whose girlfriend Taylor Neisen is reportedly expecting their first child together, chimed in: “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”

Michelle Pfeiffer and Julianna Moore both used heart emojis in their comments. “So happy for you both,” wrote Pfeiffer. “FINALLY!!!” said Moore.

Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “Sending so much love!!” Watts’ fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman wrote: “So So happy for you both. Love you Nai - you did it!”

It’s unclear whether the couple celebrated with friends. Watts reportedly shared an Instagram photo of Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney, and Josh Hamilton and his wife Lily Thorne, in casual clothing.

Watts became an international star with David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive” in 2001. She was married for 11 years to fellow actor Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two children. The couple divorced in 2016.

