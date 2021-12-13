'No Time To Die' Actor Naomie Harris Says 'Huge Star' Assaulted Her

Actor Naomie Harris, who starred in the hit films “No Time To Die” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” revealed that a famous actor once put his hand up her skirt during a read-through ― and no one objected.

’What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was — he is — such a huge star,” Harris told the Daily Mail in a story posted Saturday. She declined to name the person or the film.

“That was my only Me Too incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behavior was,” she added.

Naomie Harris attended the "No Time To Die" world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, 2021 in London. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Harris said another production she worked on more recently took a proactive stance on a different Me Too incident and ousted the perpetrator.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from reps for the actor.

Harris played Moneypenny in several James Bond movies and received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination in 2017 for “Moonlight,” which won Best Picture that year. Earlier in her career, Harris played Tia Dalma in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

