For the second week in a row, “Big Mouth” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Nick Kroll’s coming-of-age animated comedy focuses on a group of teenagers going through puberty in suburban New York. The fifth season of “Big Mouth” premiered on Nov. 5 and features the voices of John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Jessi Klein and more.

Next in the ranking is the crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” which follows the creation and rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s. Its third and final season debuted on Nov. 5 as well.

Netflix "Narcos: Mexico" on Netflix.

Other notable offerings on the list include “Animal” ― a new nature docuseries about the fascinating creatures of the world ― and the video game adaptation “Arcane.”

As for shows that aren’t produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, some family-friendly picks appear in the ranking. Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans” is about a family of superheroes, and “CoComelon” is a musical nursery rhyme series.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

