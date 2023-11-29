Brutal video shows associates of rapper Nardo Wick allegedly punching a photo-seeking fan unconscious, and now police are looking for the assailants.
In the clip, taken after Wick’s concert at Club Skye, in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, the fan approaches the rapper with a phone in his outstretched hand. A man sucker-punches him from the side, stunning him upright. Another in the entourage rushes forward and punches him to the ground.
Click to watch the video here, but be warned that it is disturbing.
The victim, identified by the Tampa Bay Times as George Obregon Jr., was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police told the newspaper.
Tampa police said in a release that the victim came up to Wick after 1 a.m. Monday outside Club Skye.
“Individuals who appear to be affiliated with the performer punched the victim,” cops said. The police asked for help in identifying the attackers.
Wick, who is shown attempting to restrain the second puncher in the video, said he told the victim’s mother that he was “sorry and concerned.”
“I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram. But he added that he couldn’t control another grown man’s actions and was “mad when it happened.”
George’s mother, Michelle Obregon, said her son has a concussion and remains hospitalized.
“I saw the video last night for the first time, and the video is going to be in my head for the rest of my life,” she told WFTS. “I think every mother that watched that video can just zone in or feel my pain.”
HuffPost has reached out to Wick and Tampa police for updates.