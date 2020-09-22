NASA Plans To Send First Woman To The Moon In 2024

NASA said the multi-pronged Artemis plan shows it is “focused on achieving the goal of an initial human landing by 2024 with acceptable technical risks, while simultaneously working toward sustainable lunar exploration in the mid- to late 2020s.”

The choice for 2024 is not “arbitrary,” but rather the “most ambitious date possible, and our success at the Moon, and later, at Mars, will be grounded in our national goals and robust capabilities,” NASA explained.

NASA’s first modern lunar mission, Artemis 1, is slated for 2021 sans astronauts, and Artemis II is planned to fly in 2023 with a crew. Artemis III aims to land the first woman and a man on the moon in 2024.

“When Artemis III lands the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024, America will demonstrate a new level of global space leadership,” NASA said in the Artemis plan. “With lunar exploration capability re-established, NASA and the world will be ready to build a sustained presence on the lunar surface in preparation for human exploration of Mars.”

OK then. Where do we sign up?