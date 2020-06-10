U.S. NEWS

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag At Its Events And Properties

The American auto racing company said the flag "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans."

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it would ban the display of the Confederate flag at all its events and properties.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the American auto racing company said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

