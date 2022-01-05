NASCAR Axes Driver's 'Let's Go, Brandon' Crypto Sponsorship

NASCAR has reportedly hit the brakes on a crypto sponsorship deal recently announced by driver Brandon Brown due to its ties to the anti-Joe Biden slogan “Let’s go, Brandon.”

Brown’s LGBcoin sponsorship was rejected Tuesday by NASCAR executives, who back in November decided against approving sponsorships that reference the political chant, The Washington Post reported, citing an unidentified NASCAR official.

Advertisement

The racing company reportedly blamed a NASCAR employee for greenlighting the deal with cryptocurrency meme coin LGBcoin ― an acronym for “Let’s go, Brandon” ― without proper authority. The sponsorship’s ultimate rejection was confirmed by several other media outlets.

I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!



Press release: https://t.co/yWfkonk8vO pic.twitter.com/s8PkfCtnVD — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) December 30, 2021

Brown’s win at the Talladega Superspeedway this past fall inadvertently created the flippant slogan. Though he later said he didn’t want to be involved in politics, Brown last week announced his controversial new sponsor.

He debuted a red, white and blue LGBcoin race car and a flashy promotional video featuring branding for the meme coin, which is on the Ethereum blockchain.

The coin’s purchase “allows owners to digitally voice their support for America and the American dream,” according to a website for the crypto company, which claims to be against political animosity. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America!,’ just as Brandon would have it.”

Advertisement

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown recently announced a sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency meme coin LGBcoin ― which stands for “Let’s go, Brandon.” Sean Gardner via Getty Images

Brandonbilt Motorsports, Brown’s racing team, hit back at NASCAR in a statement, insisting that the auto racing company signed off on the sponsorship and car’s paint scheme.

“The sponsor approval was unambiguous ― the first four words of the email from NASCAR state, ‘the sponsors are approved...’ The only feedback offered was related to minor graphic design changes to ensure legibility on the track at 170MPH,” the racing team told CNN.

Hedge fund manager and LGBcoin advocate James Koutoulas threatened to sue NASCAR on behalf of LGBcoin holders if it makes good on its rejection.

Advertisement