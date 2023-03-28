What's Hot

Woman Interrupts Fox News Broadcast With Passionate Call For Gun Control

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Blasts Trump For 'Absolutely Awful' Rally Move

Trump Cooks Up Weakest Excuses Ever For Social Media Threats Against DA Alvin Bragg

Chris Christie Warns: 'It's Not Gonna End Nicely' For Trump

Stephen Colbert Nails Trump For 'The 2 Biggest Lies He's Ever Told'

Monica Lewinsky, Celebs On Twitter Torch Elon Musk Over Blue Check Pay Plan

Wisconsin School Won't Allow Students To Perform Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton's Song

National Enquirer’s Former Publisher Testified For The Second Time In Trump Hush Money Investigation: Reports

Rick Scott Suggests 'Automatic Death Penalty' For School Shooters

Bella Ramsey Says Her Appearance Was Criticized In One Of Her ‘Very First’ Auditions

3 Children, 3 Adults Killed In Shooting At Nashville Private School

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

U.S. Newsmass shootingsSchool ShootingsTV news

Tearful Nashville TV Anchors Comfort Each Other As They Report On School Shooting

WSMV's Holly Thompson and Amanda Hara were overcome by the news coming out of the mass shooting at the Covenant School.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Nashville news anchors Holly Thompson and Amanda Hara chocked back tears and comforted each other Monday while reporting on the Covenant School shooting that left six dead. (Watch the videos below.)

As Thompson confirmed the deaths of three children, the broadcaster, overcome with emotion, said: “My heart is just hurting right now.” Hara extended a hand to hold Thompson’s arm and continued the segment for NBC affiliate WSMV.

Minutes later, Hara began to cry during another update, and Thompson reached over to her colleague.

Earlier, Hara’s voice quivered as she noted that one of her children was in lockdown as a precaution, and another was in a school “working with security.”

“It’s gonna be OK,” Thompson said as she patted Hara on the shoulder.

The Nashville shooting was the deadliest school attack since 21 died in the Uvalde, Texas, massacre in May, CNN reported.

The news network counted 19 school or college shootings this year that resulted in injury or death.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community