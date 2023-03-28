What's Hot

Victims And Shooter Identified In Nashville School Killings

GOP Senators Break With Trump Over 'Offensive' Jan. 6 Tribute At Texas Rally

'Daily Show' Guest Host John Leguizamo Spots Trump's Awkward Melania Moment

‘Daily Show’ Goes There In Manic ‘Cocaine News’ Spoof Starring Donald Trump Jr.

Monica Lewinsky, Celebs On Twitter Torch Elon Musk Over Blue Check Pay Plan

Trump Cooks Up Weakest Excuses Ever For Social Media Threats Against DA Alvin Bragg

Stephen Colbert Nails Trump For 'The 2 Biggest Lies He's Ever Told'

The Daughter Of A 1980s Pop Legend Nails Her 'American Idol' Audition

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Don Jr. With A Teleprompter Zinger

Momcore Isn't Just 'Bad Jeans' Anymore. It's Much More Toxic.

Tearful Nashville TV Anchors Comfort Each Other As They Report On School Shooting

National Enquirer’s Former Publisher Testified For The Second Time In Trump Hush Money Investigation: Reports

PoliticsGunsSchool ShootingsNashville

Nashville Mayor: Americans Shouldn't 'Celebrate The Cult Of The Gun'

Mayor John Cooper called GOP Rep. Andy Ogles' family Christmas photo with firearms "inappropriate" after the school shooting in their Tennessee city.

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Tuesday said Americans “should not be celebrating the cult of the gun” after six people were killed at a school shooting in his Tennessee city.

Gun control advocates and other social media users highlighted a 2021 Christmas photo featuring GOP Rep. Andy Ogles, whose district includes The Covenant School targeted in Monday’s mass shooting. In the image, Ogles and his family, including children, pose with what appear to be large firearms.

Asked if he received Ogles’ card, Cooper replied: “I’m not on his Christmas card list and I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

“Guns lead to tragedies and whatever your political feelings are, we should not be celebrating the cult of the gun,” added the mayor, a Democrat.

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and other gun restrictions following Monday’s killings.

“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart,” Biden said from the White House.

A ban is unlikely to pass in Washington, with pro-gun Republicans controlling the House and even some Democrats opposing restrictions.

NBC’s Hoda Kotb asked Cooper what states could do to prevent gun violence, pointing to the example of Connecticut. In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, Connecticut expanded its assault weapons ban and enacted universal background checks for gun buyers.

Connecticut had the sixth-lowest gun death rate among U.S. states in 2020, according to the Giffords Law Center.

However, Cooper appeared downbeat about Tennessee.

“I think it would be very challenging for Tennessee, but I think it needs to be brought up,” Cooper said. “Commonsense reforms, which are not really onerous on gun ownership, does make a big difference.”

Go To Homepage

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community