Woman Interrupts Fox News Broadcast With Passionate Call For Gun Control

Fox News aired an activist’s fiery plea for stricter gun control measures following a press conference about the latest mass shooting at an American grade school.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and covering all these mass shootings?” a woman asked members of the media after officials gave an update on the shooting Monday at The Covenant School, a Nashville Christian school. The suspected shooter, a 28-year-old woman armed with two assault-style rifles and a pistol, killed three children and three adults, according to authorities. The suspect was shot and killed by police, officials said.

Fox News seemed ready to cut away from the activist, who only identified herself as having recently lived through the mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, last July. But the camera stayed on her for another minute as she laced into lawmakers for their inaction on even the most basic gun control measures.

“I am on vacation with my son visiting my sister-in-law,” said the woman, later identified on social media as Ashbey Beasley. “I have been lobbying in D.C. since we survived a mass shooting in July. I have visited with 130 lawmakers ... these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation.”

“The woman there said it quite succinctly: ‘Aren’t you tired of this?’” Fox News anchor John Roberts replied from the studio as the local field reporter prepared for a live shot. “Yes, we’re tired of this.”

Police are still releasing information about what precipitated the nation’s 13th school shooting this year. The Covenant School is a private Presbyterian school for about 200 children in pre-K through sixth grade.

Lawmakers reached a rare bipartisan consensus last year on a modest gun control package, which beefed up background checks and incentivized states to enact “red flag” laws after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. It was the first national gun control law passed in nearly three decades and was opposed by the National Rifle Association, the massive pro-gun, pro-GOP lobby. But it was far short of what activists had sought from a deeply polarized Congress.

The gun lobby also holds massive sway over the nation’s largest conservative station and its opinion anchors, who’ve railed against gun control measures the NRA opposes.

About an hour after the woman’s remarks went viral, Fox interviewed former FBI special agent Nicole Parker, who pushed the need for more locked doors in schools to prevent shootings.