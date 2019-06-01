Trump Camp Rebuts Trump Calling Meghan Markle Nasty — With Clip Of Him Calling Her Nasty

An official Twitter account for Donald Trump ’s reelection campaign engineered a hilarious self-own while attempting to defend the president Saturday. The “Official Trump War Room” account angrily declared “fake news” that Trump had called Meghan Markle “nasty” — while posting a clip of him calling Meghan Markle nasty.

Trump made the comment in an interview in the Oval Office Friday with the British tabloid The Sun ahead of his state visit to London on Monday. When the reporter pointed out that the now-Duchess of Sussex had vowed in 2016 to move to Canada if Trump were elected, Trump responded: “I didn’t know she was nasty.” As the war room account tweeted: “Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself!”