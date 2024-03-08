Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After 11-Year Marriage With 'Black Swan' Choreographer

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after nearly 12 years of marriage.
A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed the split Friday to People and said that Portman, who met the French dancer and choreographer on the set of “Black Swan” (2010), quietly filed for divorce in July and finalized the proceedings last month in France.
Portman and Millepied share two children: son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.
A friend of the former couple told the outlet that Portman is “finding joy in her family, friends and work.” The split spawned rampant speculation in June after French publication Voici reported that Millepied was having an alleged affair with environmental activist Camille Étienne.
“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” Portman’s friend told People about the divorce. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger.”
“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” the insider added. “She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”
Portman was asked about the state of her marriage in February, and told Vanity Fair she had “no desire to contribute” to the “terrible” media discourse around it. The actor was all smiles during the opening monologue at the Independent Spirit Awards later that month.
Shortly after the rumors emerged of Millepied’s alleged infidelity, People cited an unnamed source in reporting that Millepied was “doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” and that his alleged affair was “short-lived and over.” Neither he nor Portman have publicly commented on the matter.
Millepied helped Portman learn highly complex ballet movements as the choreographer for “Black Swan,” which she later called an “exciting and fun” process. Portman, who won an Oscar for her performance, married Millepied on Aug. 4, 2012, in Big Sur, California.
“Natalie hoped her marriage would be forever,” her friend told People, “but she is at peace with where they are and now focused on their new normal as a family.”
According to a recent Wall Street Journal profile that didn’t mention Millepied, Portman “lives in Paris with her two children.”