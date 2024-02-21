Natalie Portman Has A Blunt Response To Rumors About The State Of Her Marriage

Natalie Portman appears to have no interest in setting the record straight about her private life anytime soon.
In an interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, the “May December” actor had a succinct response when asked how she felt about the media discourse surrounding the state of her marriage to Benjamin Millepied, a French dancer and choreographer.
“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” Portman said.
After journalist Keziah Weir admitted she “[didn’t] love asking about it, either,” Portman added: “I can imagine.”
Portman and Millepied were married in 2012, about two years after they met while working on the smash thriller “Black Swan.” The couple split their time between Paris and Los Angeles and share two children: son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.
Speculation regarding their marriage began heating up last June when the French outlet Voici alleged that Millepied was having an affair with Camille Étienne, an environmental activist.
Shortly after the allegations came to light, People reported that Millepied was “doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together.”
As for his rumored relationship with Étienne, a source told People: “It was short-lived and it is over.”
Neither Portman nor Millepied have commented publicly on the affair rumors. In September, the pair were photographed together in Paris amid reports they’d officially separated, though they didn’t appear to be wearing their wedding rings. A Wall Street Journal profile of Portman published in January noted that she “lives in Paris with her two children” but did not mention Millepied.
Despite what may or may not have transpired with Millepied, however, Portman has nothing but love for Paris itself, telling Vanity Fair that her life in the French capital is “a dream.”
“I’m so lucky to get to live here and have an enormously stimulating city life with incredible friends,” she added.