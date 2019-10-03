Who knew that a couple breaking up in an apple orchard could be so funny?

Natalie Portman and Jimmy Fallon hilariously teamed up as the doomed pair in “Mad Lib Theater” Wednesday on “The Tonight Show.”

After Portman provided some seemingly innocuous words — like knees, Kim Kardashian, scuba divers and fart — the two performed the autumnal scene.

They couldn’t stop laughing, but nobody can be expected to keep a straight face with a line such as, “I’ll always have a special place for you in my butt.”

Watch the clip above.