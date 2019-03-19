Natalie Portman Soars As Astronaut In 'Lucy In The Sky' Trailer

Natalie Portman is so spaced out in the new trailer for “Lucy in the Sky.”
The Oscar-winning actress portrays an astronaut who doesn’t have a happy landing back on Earth, despite her insistence that she’s fine.
The preview shows Portman’s Lucy clearly affected by her time in space, and the quick cuts between her mission and life at home reinforce her instability.
The drama is loosely based on the saga of shuttle astronaut Lisa Nowak, who drove from Houston to Orlando, Florida, to allegedly abduct a romantic rival. Nowak was arrested on attempted kidnapping charges and later charged with attempted murder after she attacked the woman at an Orlando airport. She later pleaded guilty to lesser crimes.
In the movie, Lucy has an affair with fellow astronaut Mark (Jon Hamm) and goes ballistic when she discovers he’s sleeping with another woman.
This isn’t a feel-good trailer, but it’ll take on you on a trip.
A release date for the movie has not been announced.