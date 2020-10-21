Natalie Portman's Training For New 'Thor' Hits A Relatable Snag

Natalie Portman’s superhero training has hit a very human roadblock.

The actor, who’s in Australia to play a female Thor in “Thor: Love And Thunder,” confessed Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic has eroded her will at times.

When “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon asked her about her “crazy workouts” for the role, the Oscar-winner laughed.

“I’m trying,” she said. “I’ve had like a month of pandemic-eating baked goods and like lying in bed and feeling sorry for myself. I’m super tired after working out and during and dreading before.”

Portman said her Jane Foster becomes The Mighty Thor in the latest “Thor” entry. Portman also appeared in the first two films, but skipped the third. (Chris Hemsworth has played the main character throughout the movie series.)

“I’m starting to train, to get muscles,” Portman told Yahoo earlier this month.

Watch her interview on “The Tonight Show” above.