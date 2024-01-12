What's Hot

Natalie Portman Can't Tell Which Of These Strangers Is High

The "May December" star tried to spot the stoned pedestrian in a game with Jimmy Kimmel.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Oscar winner Natalie Portman can certainly act, but if awards were passed out for spotting stoned people, she’d be snubbed! (Watch the video below.)

The “May December” star played a game of “Who’s High?” with host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, trying to guess who, among a trio of pedestrians, was baked.

“It’s a good skill to have as a parent,” Portman said.

The three — Roisin from Ireland, Marcus from Los Angeles and Savanna from Nashville — answered questions from the “Star Wars” alum, as she tried to pick out who’d had pot.

Roisin’s revelation that Doritos were the last thing she’d eaten caught Kimmel and Portman’s attention. But a close-up shot of Savanna’s eyes left Portman second-guessing herself.

“I’m having some serious doubts,” she said. “Savanna is suspicious.”

Marcus, a retired assistant principal, was a longshot to be high in public, Kimmel reasoned.

So who was buzzed? Check out the video at 3:42:

Kimmel and Portman eventually settled on Roisin. But they were wrong. It was Savanna.

No Hollywood ending for Portman this time.

