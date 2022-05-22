Natasha Lyonne Brings Out Ex Fred Armisen For 'SNL' Monologue, Jokes About Sex Tape

Lyonne and Armisen were first linked in 2014 before making their first red carpet appearance together at the Emmy Awards the following year.

Rudolph actually played a pivotal role in their love story, first introducing the duo during a period Lyonne has since described as a “rocky road” due to her struggle with substance abuse.

Later in her opening monologue, Lyonne said she’s gone “to hell and back” since becoming a child star, skyrocketing to fame in the early aughts and then developing a drug addiction.

“I brushed myself off, and I got back on the ride. And now I’m here,” Lyonne continued. “All right, so I’m conflating events, glossing over entire decades. But I’m here, and I’ll tell you what I’ve found. There’s always hope in despair, and there’s always a reason to get back in the ring and fight another day.”