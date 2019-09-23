Natasha Lyonne's Clap At The Emmy Awards Wins Twitter Applause

Natasha Lyonne lost twice at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, but she won for best clap.
Viewers noticed the “Russian Doll” star applauding awkwardly ― and they cheered and jeered her for it on Twitter.
For some online critics, the clap brought back memories of Nicole Kidman’s seal-like applause from the 2017 Emmys. But for most, it was purely a current phenomenon to be celebrated or mocked.
We’re just waiting for Lyonne, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy and for writing, to clap back!
