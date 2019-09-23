ENTERTAINMENT

Natasha Lyonne's Clap At The Emmy Awards Wins Twitter Applause

Twitter teased the "Russian Doll" star for appearing as if she "just learned to clap 5 minutes before the broadcast."

Natasha Lyonne lost twice at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, but she won for best clap.

Viewers noticed the “Russian Doll” star applauding awkwardly ― and they cheered and jeered her for it on Twitter.

For some online critics, the clap brought back memories of Nicole Kidman’s seal-like applause from the 2017 Emmys. But for most, it was purely a current phenomenon to be celebrated or mocked.

We’re just waiting for Lyonne, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy and for writing, to clap back!

