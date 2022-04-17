Natasha Lyonne Reveals She And Fred Armisen Broke Up For The Most Mundane Reason

Come on in, the water is extremely unrelatable: Natasha Lyonne has confirmed that she and Fred Armisen split up after eight years together over a disagreement about a swimming pool.

Rumors have swirled for months that the couple, who were last seen together at the 2020 Golden Globes, were on the outs. But the “Orange Is the New Black” alum put an end to the speculation this week by somehow raising more questions about the importance of water-based exercise in a long-term partnership.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the highly anticipated return of her Netflix series “Russian Doll,” Lyonne addressed whether she was currently based in Los Angeles.

“I’m not. I had been there living with Fred [Armisen] and during COVID,” she told the outlet in an interview published on Friday.

“I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool,” she continued. “We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps — I’m like Burt Lancaster in ’The Swimmer.′”

Lyonne said that she’s since purchased a new home with a swimming pool but splits her time between coasts.

“So that’s the real scandal,” she jokingly added. “I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal.”