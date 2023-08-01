We bet if Jambi could grant Natasha Lyonne a wish, it would be a little more time with her friend, Paul Reubens.

Upon the news that Reubens had died Monday, the “Russian Doll” star posted a loving tribute to the comedian who created the once extremely popular character, Pee-wee Herman.

Advertisement

Reubens died Sunday after he “bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit,” his Facebook and Instagram accounts announced Monday. He was 70 years old.

“Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is,” Lyonne tweeted Monday, along with a few photos of her as a child acting alongside Reubens on his hit children’s show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” that ran from 1986 to 1991.

Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is. ♥️♥️💔 #PaulReubens #PeeWeeHerman ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GMcBaEgWix — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 31, 2023

Lyonne’s first acting credit came on Reuben’s “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which she scored at 6 years old, per Entertainment Weekly. She told the outlet last year that she stayed in touch with the beloved actor long after her stint on his show ended.

Advertisement

“I love Paul, I see him, we stay in touch,” she told EW. “Paul Reubens, a.k.a. Pee-wee Herman, sends the best gifs in the biz. Long before they became so accessible via iPhones.”

Natasha Lyonne sits on Paul Reubens lap during a promo still for “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” in 1986. John Kisch Archive via Getty Images

She elaborated on her experiences working on the show as a child with EW’s “PeopleTV” in 2018, saying, “nothing else makes me feel legitimately cool quite so much as the fact that I was on this show.”

“I love this show,” she added. “This was my child actor job that was really fun.”

The “Poker Face” star isn’t the only famous person who honored Reubens on social media Monday.

Joe Manganiello — who played himself in Reuben’s 2016 film — “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” mourned the comedian on Instagram.

Advertisement

In his post, he described Reubens as “an artist and a weirdo who fought for other artists and weirdos.”